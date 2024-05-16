Three Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank

DUBAI, May 16. /TASS/. Three Palestinians were killed in the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank during Israel’s raid, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to the television channel, clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli troops were also reported from the city of Kalkilya, where three Palestinians were wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.