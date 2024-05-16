{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Three Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank

According to the Al Jazeera television channel, clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli troops were also reported from the city of Kalkilya

DUBAI, May 16. /TASS/. Three Palestinians were killed in the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank during Israel’s raid, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to the television channel, clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli troops were also reported from the city of Kalkilya, where three Palestinians were wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

PalestineIsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
At least three civilians killed in Israel’s air strike on Gaza City — TV
Casualties were also reported after Israel’s air raid on Gaza’s Daraj neighborhood
General Lapin to command Leningrad Military District, General Kuzovlyov Moscow district
Colonel-General Alexander Lapin previously served as first deputy commander and chief of staff of the Ground Forces
Russia's top brass stresses special nature of Russian-Belarusian armed forces relations
"Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of Belarus, and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a telephone conversation," the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service reported
Political motives behind assassination attempt on Fico
The shooter made a statement right after his detention, saying that he had opposed the government’s policy limiting media freedom
Putin thanks outbound Russian defense minister for his work
The Russian leader added that Sergey Shoigu would now serve as Russian Security Council secretary
Moscow ready to navigate market challenges amid US' uranium import ban
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that this latest move from Washington showed just how low it would go to try to hurt the Russian economy
Death toll from Israeli military operation in Gaza exceeds 35,200 — health ministry
According to the report, 79,141 Palestinians have been injured in the enclave
Erdogan says government knows 'puppet master' behind reported conspiracy
The Turkish leader said it is unacceptable to break laws, and warned that "anyone who goes beyond the limits will be held accountable"
Russian president’s visit to Vietnam to propel deepening of bilateral ties — envoy
The exact dates of the visit are yet to be coordinated
Russia, Vietnam register positive dynamics of rising trade turnover — trade representative
Business activity is on the rise, with certain progress and prospects in a number of joint projects in various fields in place
Two civilians wounded in shelling attack on Shebekino in Belgorod Region
According to the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, a car shelter and a passenger car caught fire after the attack
Ukrainian commanders flee Kupyansk, leaving covering force — Russian lawmaker
The Kharkov direction is the most important and challenging frontline area for Russian troops, Viktor Vodolatsky pointed out
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russian troops repulsed ten Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Putin arrives in China on state visit
The Russian president is scheduled to visit Beijing and Harbin
President of Slovakia confirms PM Fico’s assailant detained — report
Zuzana Caputova called the attack on Fico an "attack on democracy," adding that such crimes are being motivated by the "hateful rhetoric"
Czech president speaks out in favor of halting hostilities in Ukraine
Petr Pavel believes it is "naive" to imagine that Kiev will be able to regain territory taken by Russia in the foreseeable future
Hezbollah drones attack Israeli military base some 50 km from border with Lebanon
"The operation was carried out in response to the killing of field commander Hussein Makki near Tyre", Hezbollah said on its Telegram channel
Putin appoints Russian new government
This is the first Russian government formed under the new procedure envisaged by the 2020 constitutional amendment
Afghanistan plans to cooperate with Russia on mining of rare earth metals — minister
"There is good potential for the extraction of these metals and minerals, and I hope that Russian companies will invest in Afghanistan in this area," Nooruddin Azizi added
Russian MFA sees Western media focus on Georgian protests, silence on Armenian rallies
According to Maria Zakharova, Western news media "forgive everything" to protesters in Georgia
Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine to inevitably become Russia’s targets — MFA
"Any weapons supplied to Kiev’s Nazi regime are considered by Russia’s Armed Forces as legitimate military targets and must be destroyed," Maria Zakharova stressed
Slovakia’s PM allegedly suffers chest, abdominal wounds — newspaper
The condition of Slovakia’s prime minister, who was rushed to hospital by helicopter, is estimated as extremely serious
Liberation of Rabotino to accelerate Russian advance in Zaporozhye Region — politician
Vladimir Rogov said Ukraine still holds the heights to the north of the village, and fierce battles are underway to control them
Four Palestinians killed in Israel’s strike on Rafah neighborhood
Several more people were wounded, the Al Jazeera television channel said
UNSC meeting on Western weapons supplies to Kiev to be held on May 20 — Russian mission
"We will respond to the Westerners," Dmitry Polyansky said
US Congress has evidence of Biden family’s involvement in terrorism — Ukrainian politician
Andrey Derkach pointed out that "the criminal case that was initiated against Burisma was being actively investigated under [Ukrainian] Prosecutor General [Viktor] Shokin [in 2014-2016]"
Slovak PM Robert Fico wounded in shooting — portal
The suspected shooter has been apprehended
Several airborne targets downed approaching Belgorod — governor
Vyacheslav Gladkov added that three houses were damaged in the settlement of Petrovka
Air defenses destroy ten ATACMS missiles over Crimean Peninsula — Russian Defense Ministry
"The attacks involved US-made ATACMS missiles, French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, US-made HARM, large-caliber projectiles and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement says
Russian forces advancing daily in special op, everything going according to plan — Putin
The Russian leader opened his meeting with commanders of troops of military districts by extending his greetings on the occasion of Victory Day
Israeli losses surpass 620 troops since Gaza conflict escalated
It is reported that since the onset of the ground operation in Gaza the Israeli army has lost 273 troops
EU agrees to ban access to three Russian media outlets, one European
The measure needs to be approved by the EU foreign ministers
Latin America refuses to sacrifice its future for US interests, Russian envoy believes
Dmitry Feoktistov noted that the EU industry, which refused direct supplies of Russian hydrocarbons due to sanctions, is currently experiencing a deep crisis, losing its profitability and competitiveness
Slovak PM Fico’s life out of danger — deputy PM
Fico was wounded in a shooting incident that happened after a government meeting in the city of Handlova in the western part of Slovakia
Russian tech firm develops portable EW system to shield assault teams from drones
One system suppresses munition-dropping drones, creating a dome of 250-300 meters and shielding an assault group while the other suppresses FPV drones
Upgraded tank anti-FPV drone systems arrive for Russian troops in Ukraine operation
New Triton drone suppression systems can be mounted on both armor and quad bikes, sea boats and any objects that require protection against FPV drones, Denis Oslomenko elaborated
Slovakia’s PM Fico in critical condition — defense minister
Robert Kalinak said that the prime minister had been undergoing surgery for more than 3.5 hours
Russian, Ukrainian people to restore relations sooner or later, senior diplomat says
"The Anglo-Saxons have always feared our unity and they have long been trying to pit us against each other and drown us in a bloody fratricide," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said
Blinken says current special military operation stage critical for Kiev
According to the US secretary of state, Russia is "ramping up another offensive against Ukraine, at Kharkov and across the east"
Several people injured in knife attack in Switzerland’s Zofingen — report
The attacker has been detained, AFR reported
Intel agencies detain 11 people involved in Crocus City Hall attack — FSB
Work is underway to identify terrorist accomplices and establish all the circumstances of the attack
Consumer confidence growth in Russia reaches its highest level since 2014 — EC
According to the European Commission, GDP growth in Russia is projected to slow down to 2.9% in 2024
Putin signs law banning foreign agents’ participation in elections
The elections include those to federal and regional state bodies, to public authorities of a federal territory, as well as to local self-government bodies
Putin appoints acting governors of five regions
All of the appointed acting governors, except Dmitry Milyayev, are participants in the School of Governors - a program created on presidential instructions to train administrators for possible promotion at the regional and federal levels
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft wipe out Ukrainian equipment, personnel over past day
After employing air-launched munitions, the pilots performed a missile evasion maneuver, fired flares and returned to their airfield, it said
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukrainian crisis, development of bilateral ties
Priority attention will be focused on trade and economic cooperation
Nord Stream saboteurs prepped in Ukraine, Romania — Ukrainian politician
According to Andrey Derkach, they trained on the South Stream, rented a large yacht, and then they were taken to Poland
State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked State Duma lawmakers for approving his candidacy for the prime minister’s office
Georgian parliament approves foreign agents bill in third reading
According to the procedure, the bill will be submitted to President Salome Zourabichvili, who has already vowed to veto it
Russia to invite numerous global South leaders to BRICS summit — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that the participants in last year's BRICS summit in Johannesburg (South Africa) decided to form a new category of partner countries, which "will largely replace the BRICS+ format that has existed so far"
What we know about attempt to assassinate Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico
Robert Fico was shot after a cabinet meeting in the city of Handlova in western Slovakia
Russia to join ranks of top four global economies — presidential decree
The government is tasked to present eleven new National Projects by September 1 of this year
Afghanistan needs wheat and asks Russia to lower grain prices — minister
Nooruddin Azizi also said that he will work to ensure that exports from Afghanistan are subject to tariff preferences provided for least developed countries
Afghanistan ready to sign agreement on transit of goods with 3 countries, including Russia
Acting Industry and Trade Minister Nooruddin Azizi noted that Afghanistan could become a convenient point for the transit of goods to the states of South Asia
Russia knows how to achieve large-scale goals, Putin says
Moscow prioritizes increasing people’s well-being in terms of economic development, the Russian President said in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua
US imposes sanctions against Russian police training center in Nicaragua
According to Washington, the training center "contributes to anti-democratic actions and repressions from the Ortega-Murillo regime"
Ukrainian crisis may be resolved by yearend, says former Virginia senator
"The shortage of artillery and other weapons causes problems, but the critical issue is their shortage of fighting men," Richard Black emphasized
World demands that Palestine be admitted as equal UN member — Venezuelan official
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stressed that Palestine is an example of the struggle for "self-determination, independence and sovereignty"
Blinken’s visit to Kiev shows US concerned over Ukrainian failures on frontline — diplomat
"He sang a song, ate some pizza and left," Maria Zakharova noted
Ukrainian drone shot down over Bryansk Region — governor
No one was hurt, no damage was reported, the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz said
World’s largest copter Mi-26 engaged in firefighting efforts at concert hall near Moscow
The aircraft scoop water from the Moskva River
Taliban signals it doesn’t pose threat to India, Russia — Russian diplomat
"If they want to remain Afghan patriots, albeit with a large share of Islamism, they must act so that not to spoil relations at least with the surrounding world," Zamir Kabulov noted
Cuban president calls on US to remove Cuba from list of state sponsors of terrorism
Russian air defenses down several projectiles near Sevastopol, Belbek airfield
The city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev noted that there had been no reports of damage to civilian infrastructure
Head of Main Personnel Directorate of Russia’s Defense Ministry Yuri Kuznetsov detained
A search was conducted at both Kuznetsov's job and his home, other specifics about the criminal case have not been revealed, law enforcement agencies told TASS
Avtovaz to produce up to 50,000 Lada Largus cars by year-end
Earlier, Avtovaz resumed the production of gasoline-fueled Lada Largus cars at its facility in Izhevsk
Kremlin clarifies Patrushev’s new appointment
Since 2008, Patrushev has been the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, serving the longest in this capacity
Putin asks Belousov to "open" Defense Ministry as much as possible
The Russian president set another task for the new defense minister to address - to continue handling economic matters
Press review: Putin keeps government core intact and Blinken gives Kiev NATO assurances
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 15th
Two single-family houses, passenger car damaged by missile fragments in Sevastopol
No one was hurt, Sevastopol’s governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said
Russia, OIC to combat Islamophobia, Russophobia worldwide — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov asserted that Russia is a consistent supporter of shaping a more fair and democratic multipolar world order based on the principles of the UN Charter
UAE interested in supporting big cluster of Russian specialists — REC
Many free economic zones work in the UAE, in industrial clusters and in other areas, the REC’s representative noted, adding that such free economic zones attract foreign players
Blinken says Ukraine may engage in talks if Russia shows 'interest'
Antony Blinken noted that in terms of negotiations, these are "decisions for Ukraine to make"
US to allocate $2 bln to Ukraine through new defense industry fund — Blinken
According to the US secretary of state, the money of the fund will be divided into three parts
Slovakia’s Fico suffers several wounds, in life-threatening condition — PM’s Facebook page
As the post on the prime minister’s profile specifies, he was rushed by helicopter to a hospital of the city of Banska Bystrica in central Slovakia
New head of Taiwan claims readiness for dialogue with mainland China
China’s authorities have repeatedly noted that what is known as the 1992 Consensus is a condition for dialogue with Taiwan, however, Lai Ching-te claimed not to support it
UAE rates high Made in Russia brand, understands its reliability — REC
The UAE is a very competitive market, though the Russian brand has managed to prove its stability, due to a good marketing campaign in particular, Najibullo Jabbori said
Russia’s onslaught on Kharkov may compel Ukraine to truce — NYT
On May 11, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported liberating several populated localities in the Kharkov Region
Russia’s new defense minister should pay attention to strategic nuclear forces — expert
"In case of a first nuclear missile strike against Russia we should be able to destroy the aggressor with a retaliatory strike in a guaranteed manner," Igor Korotchenko noted
Putin warns against imbalances in economy, industry related to special military operation
The Russian leader also stated the importance of diversification of military production at a meeting with commanders of military district troops
All Ukrainians who covered up Nord Stream sabotage identified, politician says
According to Andrey Derkach, members of the group led by Roman Chervinsky acted under instructions from Christopher Smith, "the No.2 at the US Embassy in Ukraine at that time and a well-known" CIA agent
Ukraine’s military has about 2,000-strong garrison in Kherson — resistance fighters
Ukrainian service members have been moving little in the city lately and normally only at night, the Kherson Resistance guerilla unit commander added
Nearly 8,000 people evacuated from borderline districts in the Kharkov Region
Oleg Sinegubov specified that 2,202 people had been evacuated from the Chuguevsky District, 3,533 - from the Kharkovsky District, 79 - from the Bogodukhovsky District and 2,177 people had been evacuated by volunteers
Military counterintelligence needs higher status, more functions — expert
"In the new military-political reality there is an obvious need for transforming the Department of Military Counterintelligence into a full-fledged 3rd service within the FSB," Igor Korotchenko pointed out
Taiwan registers approach of 45 Chinese aircraft
Earlier, the military agency reported spotting 23 Chinese aircraft near the island on Tuesday night, including Su-30 fighter jets and drones
Prime Minister of Slovakia shot by 71-year-old assailant — report
The man reportedly owned his weapon legally
US discusses deployment of Patriot systems in Kharkov with Ukraine — Blinken
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russian troops had liberated several communities in the Kharkov Region
No changes in General Staff management, none planned — Putin
"This combat operation bloc is well-established," the Russian leader went on to say
Russian troops destroy over 16,000 armored vehicles in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported
SCO Secretary General sends condolences amid terrorist attack in Moscow region
Zhang Ming expressed solidarity with the Russian people in this sad and difficult time
Kamaz recalls over 23,000 vehicles in Russia
Transport vehicles are remembered due to the lack of an accident emergency response device, Rosstandart reported
Press review: New Russian government taking shape and Georgia's path to EU gets cloudy
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 14th
China, Turkey could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks — former Czech president
According to Milos Zeman, a ceasefire must be reached first
Europeans go for broke seeing risk of collapse for Kiev in special op situation — Kremlin
According to Peskov, currently, "the moment is crucial."
US did not enable Ukrainian strikes beyond Ukrainian territory — Blinken
The US secretary of state noted that Ukraine must decide on how to carry out combat action on its own
WHO chief offers words of support for Slovak PM Fico after assassination attempt
Fico was wounded in a shooting incident that happened after a government meeting in the city of Handlova in the western part of Slovakia
Germany's recalled ambassador to arrive in Russia 'in the near future' — embassy
The German Foreign Ministry earlier reported that its ambassador to Russia Alexander Lambsdorff was recalled for consultations following an alleged cyberattack by Russia against the Social Democratic Party of Germany
Russia opposes external interference in Bosnia's affairs — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya noted that only the Dayton Agreement can be the "starting and ending point" for resolving the situation in the country
If West wants to solve Ukraine conflict on battlefield, 'so be it' — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Russia was ready to negotiate peace not only in words, but also in deeds
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in eastern Lebanon, casualties among civilians reported
One of the missiles hit a three-storey house, killing two civilians, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported
Attack on Fico targets friendship with Russia — former Slovak prime minister
"The assassination attempt can be blamed only on a political madman, brainwashed by Slovakia's opposition media," Jan Carnogursky stressed
