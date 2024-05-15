Seven Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip — TV

DUBAI, May 15. /TASS/. Four people have been killed and nine wounded in an Israeli shelling attack on a residential building in Gaza City, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, two more Palestinians, a mother and a child, were killed in a strike on a residential building in Al-Yarmouk District in the north of the city. Also, one fatality and two casualties have been reported in the city of Jabalia in the northern part of the embattled enclave. According to Al Jazeera, there an Israeli drone opened fire on a group of civilians in the street.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.