Biden gives instructions to begin dialogue with Russia over alleged anti-satellite weapon

WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has tasked the US administration with launching a direct dialogue with Russia over its alleged project to develop anti-satellite weapons, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters.

"He [Biden] has directed a series of initial actions, including additional briefings to congressional leaders, direct diplomatic engagement with Russia, with our allies and our partners as well and with other countries around the world who have interests at stake,’ Kirby said.

"We've been closely monitoring this Russian activity, and we will continue to take it very seriously," the White House official added.

In his words, the US intelligence community has serious concerns about a about a broad declassification of this intelligence. "They also assess that starting with private engagement rather than immediately publicizing the intelligence could be a much more effective approach," Kirby said.

Previously, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced plans to hold a briefing in the House to discuss an alleged threat to national security. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) pointed out that he sees no reason for "public alarm." ABC alleged that the unspecified threat to national security could be connected to Moscow’s plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space. The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that these are only potential plans, claiming that this project is only in the planning stages now.

Commenting on these reports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that the US puts out malicious fabrications, attributing undesirable actions and intentions to Russia. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such Western media reports another ploy by the White House, which, "rightly or wrongly, is trying to push Congress to vote on the appropriations bill.".