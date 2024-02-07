Explosions reported across Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Explosions have occurred in several Ukrainian regions, media outlets report.

According to RBC Ukraine, blasts were heard in the Kiev region. Explosions also rocked the country’s capital Kiev, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. "There have been explosions; air defenses are in operation. Stay in shelters," he wrote on Telegram.

Another blast took place in the city of Kharkov in eastern Ukraine; blasts were also heard in the Khmelnitsky Region and the Ivano-Frankovsk Region in the country’s west. Explosions occurred in the city of Drogobych in Ukraine’s western Lvov Region, regional administration read Maxim Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

A utility company’s buildings and cars suffered damage in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, regional head Sergey Lysak said. A fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in the Nikolayev Region, head of the regional military administration Vitaly Kim said.

Earlier, air raid sirens went off across Ukraine.