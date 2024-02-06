Carlson says Musk promised not to block his interview with Putin on X

NEW YORK, February 6. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson, who has arrived in Moscow for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Elon Musk has promised not to block or suppress this interview once it’s posted on his platform X.

"Elon Musk, to his great credit, has promised not to suppress or block this interview once we post it on his platform X, and we are grateful for that. Western government, by contrast, will certainly do their best to censor this video on other less-principled platforms, because that’s what they do. They are afraid of information they can’t control," Carlson said in a video address posted on his X page.