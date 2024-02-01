Zelensky wants to sack Zaluzhny because of his secret talks with West — Hersh

NEW YORK, February 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky wants to sack the Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Valery Zaluzhny, for his secret talks with the West about the possibility of a ceasefire and peace process, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh said on his blog.

"Zelensky’s desire to fire his commanding general is the result, some Americans believe, of his knowledge that Zaluzhny had continued to participate—whether directly or through aides is not known—in secret talks since last fall with American and other Western officials on how best to achieve a ceasefire and negotiate an end to the war with Russia," Hersh wrote on his blog on Substack.