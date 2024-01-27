Putin, Lukashenko to continue informal talks, to hold meeting on January 28 — spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, who unveiled a monument to victims of the Nazi genocide and delivered speeches at a concert commemorating the day of the 80th anniversary of the end of the Siege of Leningrad, are expected to continue their informal communication later on Saturday evening, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the two presidents are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on Sunday, January 28.

"Yes, both today and tomorrow," Peskov said when asked by TASS whether the two leaders would continue their informal communication.

"A bilateral meeting is scheduled for tomorrow," Peskov added.