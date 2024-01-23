Almost 200 people killed in Gaza in past day, Health Ministry says

CAIRO, January 23. /TASS/. Almost 200 people were killed and over 350 suffered wounds in the Israeli military’s operations in Gaza in the past day, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

"At least 195 people were killed and another 354 were wounded in the past 24 hours," the statement reads.

At least 25,490 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023. The number of those wounded has reached 63,354.

The Health Ministry added that some dead bodies remained under the rubble and medical workers were unable to retrieve them.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking over 200 people, including women, children and the elderly, hostage. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.