5 killed, over 20 injured in Israeli strike at refugee camp in Gaza Strip

DUBAI, January 23. /TASS/. At least 5 people were killed and over 20 were injure by the IDF shelling of the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on its X page.

"PRCS 's medical post in Jabalia dealt with five martyrs and 21 injuries due to the Israeli occupation's shelling east of Jabalia," the PRCS said.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.