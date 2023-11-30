One Palestinian killed, five wounded in clashes in West Bank

DUBAI, November 30. /TASS/. One Palestinian was killed and five more were wounded in clashes between Israeli military and Palestinian resistance forces in the West Bank, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to the television channel, the clashes occurred in the city of Beitunia. One of those wounded is in critical condition.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.