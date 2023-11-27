Truce in Gaza to be prolonged by two days on same conditions, Hamas tells TASS

CAIRO, November 27. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical movement Hamas has reached an agreement with Israel to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip by two days, the spokesman for the movement's political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Taher al-Nunu, has told TASS.

"An agreement has been reached to extend the temporary humanitarian truce by two more days," al-Nunu said. "Each hostage is to be exchanged for three prisoners and 200 truckloads [of humanitarian aid] daily," al-Nunu said.

Earlier, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said that Israel and Hamas, with the help of mediators, reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip by two days.

On November 22, Hamas reported reaching a 4-day humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip with Israel, brokered by Egypt and Qatar. The agreements envisaged multi-step release of 50 children, teenagers (under 19) and women held in the enclave in exchange for 150 teenagers (under 19) and women from Israeli prisons. The truce came into force on November 24 at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT).