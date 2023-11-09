Syrian, US servicemen engage in shootout east of Deir ez-Zor — Al Mayadeen

BEIRUT, November 9. /TASS/. Syrian army troops are engaged in a shootout with US servicemen east of the city of Deir ez-Zor, some 420 km away from the capital Damascus, the Al Mayadeen television reported.

According to the report, the sides are using large-caliber machine guns, mortars and artillery cannons.

The clash near the Euphrates river broke out following the US air force’s attack on eastern districts of Deir ez-Zor. Kurdish units from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are taking part, fighting on the US side.