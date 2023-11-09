{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Syrian, US servicemen engage in shootout east of Deir ez-Zor — Al Mayadeen

BEIRUT, November 9. /TASS/. Syrian army troops are engaged in a shootout with US servicemen east of the city of Deir ez-Zor, some 420 km away from the capital Damascus, the Al Mayadeen television reported.

According to the report, the sides are using large-caliber machine guns, mortars and artillery cannons.

The clash near the Euphrates river broke out following the US air force’s attack on eastern districts of Deir ez-Zor. Kurdish units from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are taking part, fighting on the US side.

Military operation in Ukraine
Conflict in Ukraine helps US to revive its domestic industries — State Department
Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien believes that "now is not the time to leave," as Kiev is supposedly winning
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry renames peacekeepers’ operation area in Karabakh
In order to ensure road traffic security, two posts were deployed in the Khankendi (Stepanakert) area
Read more
Bank of Russia to create digital ruble payment system with the UAE
It is noted that solving the issue of client identification should precede building up "a normal system of payments for citizens and the business"
Read more
Putin signs decree on possible swap of assets frozen in Russia and abroad
Terms of auctions to perform relevant transactions will be set by the government commission on control over foreign investments
Read more
Turkish news agency refutes media reports about attack on Palestinian leader Abbas’ convoy
According to the agency, video footage purportedly depicting the alleged assault on Abbas circulated earlier was actually filmed in the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah
Read more
Ukraine strikes hospital in central Donetsk — officials
Work is reportedly underway to see if anyone was hurt
Read more
Slovak government blocks 40.3 mln euro package of military aid to Ukraine
According to Robert Fico, the country would no longer send military aid to Kiev from the warehouses of the nation’s armed forces
Read more
Armed drone attacks US base in Iraq — Reuters
No information about possible damage or casualties is available at this point
Read more
UN Security Council to hold closed session on Nord Stream on Wednesday — Brazil
The event will be held after an open session on Ukraine, to begin at 23:00 Moscow time
Read more
Sino-Russian business cooperation center to be opened in Russia
According to the document, the government is also to present proposals on creation of a "congress and exhibition center, a hotel and a business center"
Read more
Azerbaijan does not need another war with Armenia — president
"But at the same time, the issue of building the army will remain one of the priority issues for us," Ilham Aliyev added
Read more
Kiev consults with West on targets for strikes, including civilian facilities – diplomat
According to Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzi, most attacks use long-range, high-precision Western weapons
Read more
Hungary agrees with Romania on transit of Russian nuclear fuel for Paks NPP
"It is transported from Russia by ship [on the Black Sea] to Bulgaria, and there it is loaded onto a train and sent through Bulgaria and Romania to Hungary," Peter Szijjarto specified
Read more
Palestinian leader’s convoy comes under attack – TV
According to CNN, one of his guards was killed
Read more
Rapprochement between Russia, North Korea worries 7 out of 10 South Koreans, poll shows
The survey was conducted from September 15 to 17, with 1,000 people taking part in it
Read more
Russian-Greek agreement establishing Greek consulate in Moscow terminated — MFA
In 2022, the Greek consulate general in Moscow suspended the operation of its visa and civil department
Read more
Israel has no right for self-defense in current conflict — Russian UN envoy
Nebenzya also underscored that Russia recognizes Israel’s right to ensure its security, but "it could be fully guaranteed only in case of a fair resolution of the Palestinian problem based on recognized UN Security Council resolutions"
Read more
Unique yellow diamond to be put up for auction — Alrosa
According to the Russian diamond miner, the starting price of the gem is $3.125 mln
Read more
In Gaza, 18 hospitals forced to close their doors
"Hospitals in northern Gaza are experiencing shortages of medicines, food, fuel," the healthcare authority of the Palestinian exclave said
Read more
Ukrainian intel agency claims responsibility for assassinating Lugansk MP
Mikhail Filiponenko was killed in Lugansk in a car bombing
Read more
Israeli military says Hamas lost control in north of Gaza Strip
According to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, the Palestinian group is “concerned about its own survival”
Read more
Biden, Xi Jinping set to announce restart of military-to-military communications — Axios
It is reported that reestablishing military communication channels with Beijing is a key priority for the White House
Read more
Putin asks to consider single marine corridor for Northern Sea Route
The assignment was issued in conclusion of the meeting for development of Far Eastern cities held at the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Russian forces destroy amassed Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day
Russian troops wiped out a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition in the island zone and an enemy D-30 howitzer with ammunition in the Kakhovka direction
Read more
Putin says Russia, China not creating military alliances
The Russian leader noted that the two countries are cooperating quite effectively in the economic sphere
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in Zaporozhye area over past day
It is also reported that the Russian military inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 60 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Crimean Shipyard floats out advanced missile corvette for Russian Navy
The Askold will be the second Project 22800 corvette built at the Kerch Shipyard
Read more
Search for unidentified, heavily armed group underway in Abkhazia’s mountains
The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Robert Kiut said that seven armed people without any identification marks were seen near the village of Azanta in the Gulrypshsky district
Read more
Press review: Protest wave may make Israel cave and Mideast gives Blinken chilly reception
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 7th
Read more
US main 'obstacle' to Mexico joining BRICS — congressman
Brasil Alberto Acosta Pena explained that existing trade agreements with the US also prevent Mexico from trading freely with countries that allegedly do not meet the standards of political and economic democratization
Read more
Risks of Sweden’s NATO membership taken into account in Russia’s military planning
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko noted that the admission of Sweden to NATO had been "absolutely predictable"
Read more
No progress on UN Security Council resolution on Middle East made yet – Russian mission
It was proposed by 10 non-permanent members of the world organization's Security Council
Read more
At least 120 medical facilities in Gaza sustained Israeli strikes — HAMAS
According to the movement, this includes 18 hospitals and 40 other medical facilities that had to stop receiving patients as a result of Israeli attacks and fuel shortages
Read more
Nearly 100 planes deliver humanitarian aid to El Arish for people in Gaza Strip
It is specified that 28 states and 13 regional and international organizations had sent the planes carrying aid for Palestinians
Read more
No injuries reported in incident at school in Hamburg
According to the media, the attackers escaped in an unknown direction
Read more
Lavrov cautions world against crisis for `decades, if not ages’ in Gaza
Russian Foreign Minister said as he urged humanitarian efforts to rescue the Gaza population
Read more
Israel demands evacuation from Al Rantisi children’s hospital as it readies strike — TV
The Gazan Health Ministry called on the international community to interfere in the situation to avert the attack
Read more
West not being upfront with Russia about probe into Nord Stream explosions — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that authorities in Western countries were doing everything possible "to paper over any information on the matter"
Read more
US looking at ‘legitimate’ ways to replace Zelensky, former Ukrainian prime minister says
Nikolay Azarov noted that the recent events involving the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, indicate that the process of selecting a candidate was already underway
Read more
Lavrov calls IOC out for hypocrisy in context of Palestinian-Israeli conflict
"Once again we see an example of the bias and ineptitude of the International Olympic Committee, which time and again proves its political bent," the Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Former Lugansk militia chief killed in car bombing
A previous attempt on Filiponenko’s life was made on February 21, when his car was also blown up
Read more
Israel confirms hitting Gaza Strip `from air, ground and sea’ — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi noted that it has not been a large-scale offensive yet
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says US deliberately seeks to escalate Ukraine conflict
Dmitry Polyansky reminded the audience of the words of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who said that the authorities in Kiev did not agree to peace during the negotiations with Moscow last March because Washington did not allow them to do so
Read more
Gaza cannot be managed by Hamas or Israel in future, Blinken says
The top US diplomat emphasized that he realized during the talks that Israel "has no intent to reoccupy Gaza"
Read more
Russia sets afloat The Imperator Alexander III submarine
It is a seventh missile-carrying strategic nuclear-powered submarine of the Borei-A class
Read more
Confiscating Russian assets in US is illegal, Russia would challenge it — Kremlin
"Those who make such decisions and take advantage of such decisions will face very serious judicial and legal consequences," Dmitry Peskov underlined
Read more
UN has neither money nor power to prevent genocide in Gaza, says UN chief
Antonio Guterres noted that on the platform of the world organization one can try to find a solution to the problem
Read more
About 20% of weapons sent to Kiev end up on black market – Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky said that some of the weapons supplied to Kiev are "in the darknet, which means that it is available to anyone"
Read more
Hezbollah to mobilize fighters for war against Israel unless there is ceasefire in Gaza
The report notes that the Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah agreed the ultimatum with Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, who arrived in Beirut on Tuesday
Read more
NATO seeks to go beyond its geographical boundaries, violating own doctrines — Putin
The Russian president stated that Moscow and Beijing were tempering their response to Washington’s attempts to set up military and political blocs in Asia
Read more
Strict AI regulation would be possible only after thorough risk analysis — Bank of Russia
Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina stated that the regulator will seek a middle ground between creating incentives for the development of this technology and protecting individuals from potential threats
Read more
NATO Military Committee arrives in Georgia to be briefed on defense reforms
According to the statement, the parties noted the importance of the participation of the Georgian Defense Forces in joint exercises and holding international exercises in Georgia
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about attempted murder of Oleg Tsaryov
The Federal Security Service of Russia initiated a criminal case over charges of attempted murder of a public figure
Read more
Secretaries of CIS Security Councils discuss ensuring social, political stability
Special attention at the meeting was also paid to "prospects for cooperation between states in the joint use and protection of water resources, and biological security issues"
Read more
West determined to foment unrest in Russia, pit population against government — Lavrov
The West pursues the same policy towards many countries, the Russian top diplomat stressed
Read more
Release of 12 hostages offered in exchange for humanitarian pause in Gaza – report
As reported by Al Mayadeen TV channel, half of the detainees, whose release is offered in exchange for Israel's agreement to a temporary ceasefire, are US citizens
Read more
Hamas regrets Arab countries incapable of making practical decisions on Israel
The Palestinian radical group warned that they could lose "their legitimacy in the eyes of the people and the whole world" if they find themselves "unable to offer something to the people who are fighting for their freedom and defending Islamic shrines"
Read more
Israel Defense Forces claims it destroyed 130 HAMAS tunnel shafts in Gaza
The Israeli military is destroying the movement's command centers located underground, the army press service reported
Read more
Press review: Russia exits stillborn CFE Treaty and EC to open way to Kiev accession talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 8th
Read more
Germany pulls its Patriot air defense systems from Poland — DPA
Germany provided Poland with US-made Patriot missile defense systems earlier this year
Read more
Russian warplanes strike command post, militant hideaways in Syria
According to the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Arab Republic, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, they were in the province of Idlib
Read more
EU discussing 12th package of sanctions including ban on export of Russian diamonds
Ursula von der Leyen did not specify the timing of the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions
Read more
UK minister’s words about Hamas delegation’s visit to Moscow offensive – Russian embassy
The diplomatic mission believes that Grant Shapps is “like a magician, trying to divert attention from London’s own unbalanced line in the Middle East settlement”
Read more
No limits for Kiev, up to nuclear terrorism — Russian Foreign Ministry
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reported that on the evening of October 26, the Ukrainian military deliberately attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant using three unmanned aerial vehicles, one of the UAVs filled with explosives crashed into a dry container storage facility, damaging its walls
Read more
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Read more
Putin offers condolences to Kazakh leader over coal mine accident in central Kazakhstan
Russian President expressed his hope that miners remaining underground would be rescued
Read more
Norwegian ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry
The ministry slammed the actions by the Sor-Varanger municipality’s mayor, who personally removed the Russian consulate general’s wreaths, as an act of vandalism and an example of Russophobia and disrespect to the memory of fallen soldiers
Read more
US submarine Florida enters Persian Gulf to deter Iran — Bloomberg
US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said earlier that the US had sent an Ohip-class submarine to the Middle East to ensure the safety of US forces in the Middle East
Read more
Russia uses S-400 in Ukraine to launch missiles with active homing warheads
It is reported that the S-400 missiles were fired at maximum distances to hit targets at altitudes of about 1,000 meters
Read more
Number of casualties in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk on November 7 up to 55
According to the acting Heath Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, three children were among the injured, while three more people are in serious condition
Read more
Ukraine was ready to sign peace deal with Russia but gave up under US pressure — Patrushev
The first Russian-Ukrainian negotiations after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine took place in Belarus in early March 2022 but the talks yielded no tangible results
Read more
US strikes facility in Syria allegedly used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards — Pentagon
According to the statement, the strike was conducted by two F-15 fighter jets of the United States and targeted a weapons storage facility
Read more
Safe defense line built by Russian forces near Kremennaya in LPR — volunteer
Mikhail Zaplavnov noted that the situation in this area was quieter than it was some two to three months ago
Read more
Israel de facto confirms possession of nuclear weapons, Iranian official says
"The International Atomic Energy Agency and especially its director general should take an independent stance on the issue," Mohammad Eslami stressed
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine has plans for new counteroffensive
The Ukrainian president admitted that "there are certain difficulties now," although "some people" were counting on the quick success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive
Read more
Turkish Foreign Ministry lambasts EU’s ‘inconsistency, double standards’
The Turkish Foreign Ministry noted that this raises concerns for the future of the continent, which faces numerous threats
Read more
Russia worried that perpetrators of Nord Stream sabotage remain unknown — envoy to UN
"The Russian Federation is deeply concerned with the fact that one year after the Nord Stream attack, we still do not have any concrete information regarding the investigations <…>, let alone any of their findings," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
US base in northeast Syria attacked by drones
The Islamic Front for the Iraqi Resistance claimed responsibility for the attack
Read more
Russia will not let global community forget about Nord Stream sabotage — envoy to UN
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Moscow ill make sure that the UN Security Council keeps working on the issue, pressing for a proper international investigation
Read more
Hamas allows British, Canadian, Moldovan, Ukrainian, German citizens to leave Gaza
On November 2, the border guard service published a list of 596 foreigners and dual nationals, including 400 US citizens, who could leave Gaza
Read more
Strike on Donetsk, other similar crimes prove that special op was justified – diplomat
According to the Russian permanent representative to the UN, Moscow has no other way to stop Kyiv
Read more
International Criminal Court judge who issued arrest warrant for Putin wanted by Russia
The entry gives the judge’s full name - Sergio Gerardo Ugalde God·nez - and says the judge is wanted "in accordance with an article of the Russian Criminal Code"
Read more
Participants in Middle East conflict commit war crimes — UN
It is stressed that "even in the context of a 56-year-old occupation, the current situation is the most dangerous in decades, faced by people in Gaza, in Israel, in the West Bank but also regionally"
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy praises UNGA’s Middle East resolution as triumph of ‘common sense’
Read more
Israel reports new air strikes on Lebanese territory
The strike targeted "military structures and posts in which the terrorists operated, along with a number of technological assets used to direct terror against Israel"
Read more
Ukraine violated international humanitarian law by striking Donetsk – Russia’s UN envoy
Russia's permanent representative to the UN believes that this is "new evidence of deliberate actions to exterminate the civilian population of Donbass"
Read more
Slovak PM reiterates no support for new anti-Russian sanctions if they harm country
According to Robert Fico, Bratislava will not support the next EU anti-Russian sanctions in the field of nuclear energy
Read more
US destroys Europe, but continues to buy materials, uranium from Russia — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister added that businesses in European countries lost at least 250 bln euro due to Western sanctions imposed against Moscow
Read more
Japan must abandon new militarization plans, recognize results of World War II — Medvedev
According to him, with the support of American curators, Japan is actively expanding its military infrastructure, buying foreign weapons, including offensive ones
Read more
Hamburg police detain 4 schoolchildren who held teachers at gunpoint
They threatened teachers with guns at two schools
Read more
Russians should be safely evacuated from Gaza, Russian diplomat tells Egyptian ambassador
The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the two diplomats also talked about "some practical aspects of further developing multifaceted Russian-Egyptian cooperation"
Read more
Lavrov blames Anglo-Saxons for pushing Middle East towards big war
According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, this line of the West traditionally leads to surges in terrorism and multi-million flows of refugees
Read more
Israeli minister’s suggestion of nuclear strike on Gaza raises questions — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that such statements by Israeli officials shed light on the true reasons why Tel Aviv was opposing the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East
Read more
Israel delivers air strikes on military facilities in southern Syria — SANA
According to the report, "at approximately 10:50 p.m. [local time, 7:50 p.m. GMT], the Israeli adversary carried out an aerial assault from Lebanon’s Baalbek, delivering strikes on several military facilities in southern regions [of Syria]"
Read more
EU on wrong side of history in Israeli-Palestinian crisis – Turkish Foreign Ministry
The department called criticism of Ankara's position regarding the conflict in the Middle East positive
Read more
US official confirms that Houthis shot down US MQ-9 drone off Yemeni coast
Ansar Allah movement spokesman Yahya Saria said on Wednesday its affiliated Houthi rebels have shot down a US MQ-9 reconnaissance drone over Yemeni territorial waters
Read more
Russian government approves updated list of countries with trade delegations
The government continues systemic support of domestic companies interested in exporting goods and services to international markets
Read more
Group of Seven makes no concrete decision thus far to impose sanctions on Russian diamonds
The G7 reiterated the "call for third parties to immediately cease providing material support" to Russia "or face severe costs"
Read more
Israel’s large-scale ground operation in Gaza hasn’t happened yet — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi told
Read more
Lavrov doubts talks on two-state solution for Palestine, Israel could take place now
According to Russia’s top diplomat, they will hardly engage right now
Read more
Moscow shooter identified as European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov
This was reported by a representative of law enforcement agencies
Read more