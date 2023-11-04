Hamas to release foreigners against Israel guarantees for ambulance cars

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas will stop preventing departures of foreigners from the Gaza Strip when Israel guarantees that ambulance cars would reach the Rafah border crossing, the CNN television channel reports, citing a US official.

Such a demand appeared after Israel had confirmed a strike against an ambulance vehicle column moving with wounded person to the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt, the official said.

On November 3, the Israeli military attacked the territory adjacent to the Al-Shifa hospital of the Gaza Strip’s administrative center. Strikes were delivered against the vehicle column and then the area close to the hospital lobby, where several ambulance cars were at that moment.