Blinken, Wang Yi discuss cooperation, differences between US and China

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on an official visit to the US, have discussed issues on which the two countries have differences, as well as areas of bilateral cooperation, the State Department reported.

"[US State] Secretary [Antony Blinken] and <…> [Chinese] Foreign Minister Wang [Yi] discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including addressing areas of difference as well as exploring areas of cooperation. The Secretary reiterated that the United States will continue to stand up for our interests and values and those of our allies and partners," the statement said.

The meeting took place "as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage US-China relations." According to the statement, Blinken also "expressed his condolences on the passing of former Premier Li Keqiang." The talks between top diplomats will continue on October 27.

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Blinken and Wang Yi would discuss North Korea. He did not specify what issues related to Pyongyang would be discussed.

The detailed program of the top Chinese diplomat’s visit has not been made public. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi will be in the US on October 26-28. The same dates were given by the State Department. Earlier, the US government said that Wang Yi will meet with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on October 27. At the same time, President Joe Biden did not include a meeting with the Chinese foreign minister in his schedule for Friday.