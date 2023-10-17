Pakistani, Russian interests coincide in many spheres — Pakistan's acting PM

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. The interests of Russia and Pakistan coincide in many spheres, including counterterrorism, Acting Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"There are so many areas in which the interests of Pakistan and Russia coincide. First of all, it is [the problem of] terrorism," the acting prime minister pointed out.

He also called cooperation with Russia constructive, pointing out the importance of the two countries working together in the fight against terrorism.

This is the first face-to-face meeting between the two politicians. Kakar was sworn in as Pakistan's acting prime minister on August 14.