Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis kill seven, injure 15 — TV

DUBAI, September 24. /TASS/. Seven people have been killed and at least 15 injured as a result of Israeli strikes on the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Qatar's Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, five Palestinians were killed and at least ten injured in an airstrike on a residential building in Khan Yunis. Another strike hit a residential building in another part of the city, killing two people and injuring five others.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.