Israel destroyed ‘tens of thousands’ Hezbollah munitions over past day, minister says

TEL AVIV, September 23. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces destroyed tens of thousands of Hezbollah rockets and precision munitions in Lebanon on Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"During this day we destroyed tens of thousands of rockets and precision munitions. What the Hezbollah movement has been building over the past 20 years since the Second Lebanon War is being steadily dismantled by the Israel Defense Forces," the ministry quoted the minister as saying in a statement.

Gallant noted that the past seven days were "the most difficult week for Hezbollah since the group’s founding."

"Strikes were delivered on the chain of command, on terrorists at different levels, on their capabilities and on their morale" and on Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit, the minister continued. He said that within one week Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "in many respects was left alone at the top" of the group.