Israeli military says it attacked 1,300 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force struck 1,300 military Hezbollah sites across Lebanon over the past day, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"The IAF today attacked some 1,300 terrorist targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization throughout Lebanon," he said.

"As part of the strikes, attacks targeted cruise missiles with a range of hundreds of kilometers, heavy missiles with a warhead of about 1,000 kilograms, short-range missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles," the spokesman went on to say.