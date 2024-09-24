IDF continues to attack Hezbollah targets — prime minister’s office

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to target weapons and ammunition depots of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Prime Minister's Office, said.

According to him, "long-range cruise missiles, launchers with thousands of rockets and drones" of the Hezbollah movement are being targeted. "Lebanese residents near facilities or houses where Hezbollah is hiding rocket launchers and ammunition should leave these places immediately," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Gendelman also said that Hezbollah was committing a "double war crime" by "using Lebanese civilians as human shields" and "targeting Israeli civilians." "Israel is taking measures to address the threat to its citizens and to ensure the safe return of residents of the [Israeli] north to their homes," he added.

"Lebanon and the Iranian-led Hezbollah terrorist organization are responsible for escalating the situation <...> by violating international law and UN Security Council resolutions 1559 and 1701," the adviser emphasized.