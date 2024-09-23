Russian stock indices in the green as trading closes on Monday

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Monday as the MOEX rose by 1.35%, to 2,819.87 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 0.98%, to 956.01 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 0.19% in a day, to 13.14 rubles.

"The supporting factor was the fact that the ruble has not yet been able to reverse the negative trend for itself, while oil does not give up attempts to break through the resistance at $74-75 per barrel of Brent. In addition, at the start of the week, investor demand, postponed since Friday due to fears of negative events over the weekend, could be fulfilled," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

On the world markets, moderate growth was mainly observed.

"Preliminary September indices of economic activity PMI in the production of the Eurozone and the USA turned out to be weaker than expected, data on the European services sector also came out worse than forecasts, but the assessment of activity in the US services market even slightly exceeded the consensus," the expert stated.

The leaders of growth on the stock market were shares of the Artgen Biotech company (+23.3%) due to the increase in the incidence of new strains of Covid-19 in Russia and increased demand for drugs for "covid", suggested leading analyst of Freedom Finance Global Natalia Milchakova.

The leaders of decline were shares of the PIK construction group (-2.1%) in anticipation of a further decrease in demand in Russia for mortgages.

According to BCS World of Investments forecast, on September 24, the MOEX Index is 2,750 - 2,850 points. On the foreign exchange market, the yuan rate may briefly stay below 13 rubles, the dollar may temporarily move to 92 rubles or slightly lower against the backdrop of the approaching tax period.

Freedom Finance Global believes that tomorrow the MOEX index will fluctuate in the range of 2,800-2,900 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will trade in the range of 91-94 rubles, the euro rate will be in the range of 102-105 rubles, the yuan rate will be in the range of 13-13.4 rubles.