Scholz comes to Israel in show of solidarity, talks with Netanyahu planned — media

TEL AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Israel on a visit to show solidarity, DPA news agency reports.

According to it, he plans to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, as well as relatives of German citizens held hostage by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.

As The Times of Israel previously reported, citing an advisor to the Israeli Cabinet chief, Scholz will also hold meetings with the ministers of Netanyahu's military cabinet - Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot.

On October 16, at a press conference in the Albanian capital of Tirana, the German Chancellor confirmed that he will travel to Israel on October 17. He intends to fly to Egypt on Tuesday evening.