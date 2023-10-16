Israeli army says Hamas’ general intelligence head killed in Khan Yunis

TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. The Israeli military said that the head of the Hamas organization's General Intelligence in Khan Yunis (a town in the southern part of the enclave) was killed in strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The army press office released a short video of a strike on a building in the Gaza Strip titled "IDF assassinates the head of Hamas General Intelligence in Khan Yunis."

According to the military, the liquidation occurred on Monday. The name of the eliminated person was not mentioned, nor were any other details of the circumstances of the strike given.

In addition, the army press service reported strikes on Hamas’ underground facilities in the Gaza Strip.