Georgia’s Constitutional Court sustains motion to impeach President Zurabishvili

TBILISI, October 16. /TASS/. Georgia’s Constitutional Court has sustained the ruling party’s motion to impeach President Salome Zurabishvili who violated her country’s constitution by visiting foreign countries without the government’s authorization.

The court ruling was read out live by the court president, Merab Turava.

"The Georgian Constitutional Court has established that during her working foreign visits on August 31, September 1, and September 6, 2023, Georgian President Mrs Salome Zurabishvili exercised representative powers and authority in the area of international relations without the Georgian government’s consent, which constituted a violation of part 1a of the Georgian Constitution’s Article 52," Turava said.