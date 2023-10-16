Leftist Gonzalez concedes presidential defeat in Ecuador election

BUENOS AIRES, October 16. /TASS/. Socialist Luisa Gonzalez conceded the presidential election in Ecuador to her rival Daniel Noboa, 35.

"Our congratulations" to Noboa, Gonzalez told her supporters in an address that was broadcast over Ecuavisa.

Ecuador held a runoff presidential election on Sunday. With 90% of the votes counted, Noboa defeated his leftist rival with a lead of 52.29%. The new president will take power in late November or early December.

Noboa, an heir to one of Ecuador’s largest fortunes, will become the country’s youngest president ever. In September 2022, he visited Moscow as a member of a parliamentary friendship group. The politician said then that he condemned Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, but proposed that Ecuador mediate dialogue between Moscow and Kiev.