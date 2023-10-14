Israel's army foils attempt by terrorists from Lebanon to infiltrate country

TASS, October 14. The Israeli army has foiled an attempt by a ‘terrorist cell’ from Lebanon to infiltrate the country, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on its Telegram channel.

"A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell which attempted to infiltrate from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

The press service added that "an IDF UAV targeted the terrorist cell and killed a number of the terrorists."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.

According to the latest official data, more than 1,900 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 7,700 others have suffered wounds. In Israel, over 1,500 people have lost their lives and roughly 4,000 have been wounded in clashes, including on the West Bank of the Jordan River.