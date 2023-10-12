Iran sees possibility of opening other anti-Israeli fronts — minister

BEIRUT, October 13. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said upon arrival to Beirut that more anti-Israeli fronts may be opened in the future.

"In the light of the continued aggression and military crimes [committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip], and the siege of Gaza, there is possibility of other fronts being opened," the minister said in a comment to the Al Mayadeen television channel.

Islamic countries "should not tolerate the crimes that are being committed by Israel," he went on, accusing the country of "depriving the civilian population of water and electricity supplies" and of "continued bombing of Gaza’s residential districts."

Abdollahian added that Iran would "continue to provide political and information support to the Palestinian resistance."

He emphasized that Iran and Saudi Arabia have a coordination mechanism "within the framework of their common strategy to support Palestine."

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel declared a state of readiness for war, announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. Over 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,200 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and almost 4,000 people have been wounded.