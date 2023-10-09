Hezbollah denies having anything to do with incident on border with Israel

BEIRUT, October 9. /TASS/. The armed wing of the Shiite Hezbollah party has denied any involvement in the shooting incident at the border reported by the Israeli side, a spokesperson for the Shiite party's military information service told the Al Nashra news website.

"What was reported is complete fiction, there is no fighting between southern Lebanese resistance fighters and the Israeli enemy," the Hezbollah representative said.

Earlier, the Israeli army said the military had eliminated two armed men who had infiltrated the country’s border with Lebanon. Israeli Air Force helicopters have made strikes on the area the unidentified militants came from.