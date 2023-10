TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. Israeli authorities have cut the water supply to the Gaza Strip, energy minister of the country Israel Katz posted on the X social network.

"I ordered to immediately cut the water supply from Israel to Gaza. The electricity and fuel supply was interrupted yesterday. What they had before, they won't have anymore," Katz wrote on his page on X.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant announced the start of a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.