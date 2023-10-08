London to coordinate support to Israel with partners in coming hours — premier

LONDON, October 8. /TASS/. Within the next 24 hours, the UK government will coordinate with its partners support measures for Israel, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

"As the barbarity of today’s atrocities becomes clearer, we stand unequivocally with Israel. This attack by Hamas is cowardly and depraved," he wrote on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter). "We have expressed our full solidarity to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and will work with international partners in the next 24 hours to co-ordinate support."

Earlier, the head of the UK government declared that Israel has full right to defend itself after Saturday’s attacks.

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Ismail Haniyeh, the current head of HAMAS's Political Bureau, said the Palestinian attack was launched in retaliation for Israel’s aggressive actions regarding the Al Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem. Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists. The state of emergency was declared over the entire territory of Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it.

According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left at least 300 Israelis dead and over 1,500 injured. Israel’s attacks on the exclave left over 230 Palestinians dead and almost 1,700 wounded.