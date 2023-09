YEREVAN, September 29. /TASS/. More than 97,000 forcibly displaced people have crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, Spokeswoman for the Armenian Prime Minister Nazeli Baghdasaryan told a briefing on Friday.

"As of 6:00 p.m. (5 p.m. Moscow time - TASS), a total of 97,735 forcibly displaced persons entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh," she said. "As many as 20,609 transport vehicles crossed the border. As many as 74,382 people were registered."