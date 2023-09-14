North Korean leader arrives in Komsomolsk-on-Amur

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, September 15. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at the railway station of the Far Eastern Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur early on Friday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Shortly after his arrival, Kim went to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant.

The North Korean leader is visiting Russia on an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On September 13, Putin and Kim met at the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region where they became acquainted with its infrastructure and held talks. Interaction took place both with the participation of their respective delegations and in a one-on-one format discussing economic cooperation, humanitarian issues, the situation in the region and other topics.

Kim Jong Un's visit is official, which is one of the highest categories in protocol practice. Russia is the first state he is visiting since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, during which North Korea’s borders were closed. Previously, Kim Jong Un came to Russia in April 2019. The two leaders held talks in Vladivostok at their first meeting.