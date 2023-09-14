UN chief should launch arbitration procedure over US actions — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 15. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should launch the arbitration procedure over US non-compliance with its commitments as the UN host nation, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Maria Zabolotskaya has said.

"The UN secretary-general is obliged to launch the arbitration procedure, directly envisaged by section 21 of the Agreement [regarding the Headquarters of the United Nations]. A mandate to launch it in accordance with the above-mentioned section has long been issued by the General Assembly," the diplomat added.