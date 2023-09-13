Kim Jong Un hopes Russia, North Korea to always stand together against imperialism

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hopes that his country and Russia will always stand together against imperialism and defend their sovereignty.

"We hope that we will always stand together in the struggle against imperialism and for the building of a sovereign state," he said. The North Korean leader also pointed out that Russia has taken up the struggle against the hegemonic forces in defense of its security. According to him, the North Korean authorities have always supported Moscow.

Kim Jong Un once again thanked his counterpart for the invitation to visit Russia.