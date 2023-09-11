Death toll in Morocco earthquake rises to 2,681

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The number of people killed in the Moroccan magnitude 7 earthquake has reached 2,681, Al Arabiya television reported, citing the nation’s Interior Ministry.

At least 2,501 more have sustained injuries, according to the report. First responders continue to search for survivors and bodies under the rubble.

The government reported earlier that 2,497 people were killed and 2,476 wounded.

The earthquake jolted the kingdom on September 8. According to the National Geophysical Institute of Morocco, the epicenter was in the province of Al Haouz in the Moroccan region of Marrakesh-Safi, laying at a depth of 8 kilometers. The disaster destroyed or damaged not only residential houses, but also some structures of cultural and historical heritage.

A three-day mourning period has been declared in the country. According to Al Jazeera, all mosques in Morocco held a memorial prayer for the victims on September 10.