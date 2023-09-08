ZNPP to reduce personnel due to military activities in area — IAEA

VIENNA, September 8. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that it has been notified that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) plans to temporarily reduce its personnel due to security concerns.

"The IAEA team was informed that the ZNPP had decided to temporarily reduce the number of personnel on the site to minimum levels over the next few days due to concerns of a higher risk of military activities in the area," it said.

According to the IAEA, its experts heard the sounds of explosion in the vicinity of the facility several times during the past week. The plant was not damaged.