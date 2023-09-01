One ceasefire violation recorded in Karabakh in past day — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. One ceasefire violation was recorded in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"A ceasefire violation was recorded in the Shusha District. There were no casualties," the statement reads.

The ministry pointed out that the command of the Russian peacekeeping force was looking into the incident together with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Russian Defense Ministry also emphasized that it was staying in constant contact with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in order to ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and prevent potential incidents.