French ambassador to Niger still inside mission’s building, despite order to leave

DUBAI, August 28. /TASS/. French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte is still staying in the embassy’s building, despite the fact that he has been ordered to leave the republic by the Niger rebels who have seized power in the country, the Al Arabiya television channel reported on Monday.

According to Al Arabiya, there are about 20 more embassy employees inside the building.

On August 25, Niger’s military, who staged a state coup and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in late July, demanded that the French ambassador to Niger leave the country within 48 hours. According to the Al Hadath television channel, the French diplomat did not show up at the rebel-controlled foreign ministry when summoned and refused to meet with rebel representatives. The French foreign ministry stressed that the rebels have no right to expel the French ambassador because because "the agrement to the ambassador was issued by Niger’s legitimate authorities."

According to Al Arabiya, supporters of Niger’s junta held a rally near a French military base in Niger’s capital city on August 27. The protesters demanded that France leave Niger. Niger’s law enforcement agencies reportedly increased their presence near the French embassy on Sunday.