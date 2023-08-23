BRICS becomes main driver of global economy — South African President

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) are the leading force in the global economy and call for the reform of a number of international organizations, including financial ones, in order to create a more equitable world order. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chairs the BRICS summit, said this in his speech on Wednesday.

"The BRICS partnership straddles four continents and five countries that are home to almost three and a half billion people. Over the past decades the bloc has been a major driver of global growth, trade and investment. BRICS stands for solidarity and for progress. BRICS stands for inclusivity and a more just, equitable world order," the South African President said.

"The world is changing. New economic, political, social and technological realities call for greater cooperation between nations. <…> While firmly committed to advance the interests of the Global South, BRICS stands ready to collaborate with all countries that aspire to create a more inclusive international order," he added.

Ramaphosa stressed that "poverty, inequality and underdevelopment are the biggest challenges facing humankind", including in Africa. According to him, BRICS is working on solutions to these problems and requires other countries to fulfill their obligations given to developing countries.

He pointed out that the BRICS countries are concerned about the conflicts taking place in the world.

"As South Africa, our position remains that diplomacy, dialogue, negotiation and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter are necessary for the peaceful and just resolution of conflicts," the South African President stressed.