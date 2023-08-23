Putin thanks BRICS countries for aspiration to facilitate settlement in Ukraine

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given high marks to efforts by BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in his address to a meeting of BRICS leaders via video link.

"We are grateful to our BRICS colleagues who actively participate in efforts to end this situation and achieve a fair settlement by peaceful means," the Russian leader said.

Earlier, China proposed its plan for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Another BRICS member, South Africa, initiated a peace mission of African countries on the issue of settlement. Putin held a meeting with the mission’s representatives on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.