Putin confirms plans to reach carbon neutrality of Russian economy by 2060

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has confirmed plans to reach carbon neutrality of the Russian economy by 2060.

"Our country is consistently implementing the national strategy of low-carbon development. We plan to reach carbon neutrality of the Russian economy no later than by 2060, including through introduction of technological innovations, infrastructure modernization for gaining access to cheap and clear energy," he said in a video address to participants of the BRICS Business forum.

Meanwhile, Russia assumes that "various technologies may facilitate reaching the climate goals, including those that have been used for a long time, such as nuclear generation, hydropower, gas fuel," Putin added.

He also stressed the necessity of expanding BRICS cooperation in the area of economic decarbonization, reduction of human-caused environmental footprint, adjustment to climate changes. "Russia is ready for joint work for promoting more balanced approaches to the climate problem on the international arena," the president pointed out.