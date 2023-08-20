Zelensky says has arrived in Denmark

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President said on Sunday that he has arrived in Denmark to discuss issues of support for his country.

"Denmark. We keep working to strengthen Ukraine and protect our people. I will meet with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the Royal Family, party leaders, members of the Folketing (parliament - TASS), and representatives of Danish business," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "We are developing cooperation. We are preparing additional good news for Ukrainian warriors. We are moving forward in the F-16 issue."

Earlier on Sunday, Zelensky visited the Netherlands and said after a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that they had reached an agreement of the supplies of 42 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.