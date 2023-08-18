ECOWAS intends to restore constitutional order in Niger ‘as soon as possible’

DUBAI, August 18. /TASS/. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) intends to restore constitutional order in Niger where President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted by rebels in a coup d’etat "as soon as possible," Abdel-Fatau Musah, the West African bloc’s commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, said.

"We are not going to hold an endless dialogue [with the rebels] because our goal is restoring constitutional order as soon as possible," he said following a meeting of ECOWAS military chiefs in Ghana as quoted by the Al Jazeera TV channel.