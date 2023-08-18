Potential change of government calls Argentina’s BRICS accession into question — expert

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 18. /TASS/. The prospect of libertarian Javier Milei being elected as Argentina’s president in October calls into question the country’s accession to the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Marcelo Ninio wrote in his column in the Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

"With Milei as head of state, the situation will change radically, both for Brazil and other BRICS members, starting with China," the newspaper’s correspondent in China said. According to him, it may postpone the process of Argentina joining the BRICS Bank, which has already begun, until at least October 22.

According to the expert, judging by the libertarian’s statements on foreign policy issues, he is skeptical about BRICS membership.

On August 13, Argentina held its primary elections ahead of the October 22 presidential vote. Javier Milei came first in the primaries, securing 30.04% of the vote. Earlier, he said that he would not "make agreements with the Communists," while relations with the US and Israel were a priority for Argentina.