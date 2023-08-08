Intervention in Niger must be avoided, Italian foreign minister says

ROME, August 8. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called for other countries to refrain from military intervention in Niger, where a military uprising late last month removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

"The situation is still tense. We are working to find a diplomatic solution; we definitely have to prevent war in Niger," he said on a program broadcast by Radio Anch'io. "Of course, democracy must be restored; President Bazoum must certainly be released. But we must not think about military intervention <...> about European military intervention; we must stay away from any type of intervention."

He added that Italian troops were in the country along with other Western contingents, but they "were there to train local military, not to intervene." "Our embassy remains open, we need to prevent the worst. Until the first shot is fired, there is always the possibility of resolving this crisis through diplomatic channels," the top Italian diplomat stressed.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland was formed to govern the country and was headed by General Abdurahmane Tchiani on July 28. Meanwhile, according to Nigerien politicians, President Bazoum is "in good health" and is in telephone contact with leaders and representatives of other countries, but he is not allowed to leave his residence.

On July 30, leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued an ultimatum to the Niger rebels, demanding that they immediately release and reinstate Bazoum and restore constitutional order in the country. On August 4, the militaries of the ECOWAS member states announced that they had drawn up a contingency plan for intervening in Niger at their emergency meeting. The ECOWAS ultimatum expired on August 7.