Sierra Leone's foreign minister wishes prosperity to Putin in Russian

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister Timothy Kabba has wished further prosperity to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the entire people of the country in Russian language.

"I am very happy to be here today to help deepen and strengthen cooperation between our countries. I would also like to congratulate President Vladimir Putin on his confident victory and his inauguration today and wish him and the entire Russian people further prosperity," Kabba said at a press conference following talks with acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He also noted that today's meeting with Lavrov is of special significance to him and "is a historic moment." Kabba said that he came to Russia in 2004 to study at the St. Petersburg Mining University, where he majored in engineering in oil and gas production and development.

Putin took office as president of Russia for the fifth time. The ceremony that kicked off his new presidential term took place on Tuesday. The Russian presidential election was held from March 15 to 17. According to the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president won 87.28% of the vote. The election’s turnout was 77.44%, the highest in Russia’s latest history.