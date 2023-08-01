Trump says he will soon be charged in Capitol riots case

NEW YORK, August 2. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he may soon be charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, unrest on the Capitol Hill.

"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President," Trump wrote on his social network, Truth Social.

Earlier, Trump said the US Department of Justice notified him that he was a suspect in the Capitol unrest case.