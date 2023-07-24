Israeli police detain 40 people at protest rallies against judicial reform

TEL AVIV, July 25. /TASS/. Israeli police officers have already detained 40 people during spontaneous protest rallies which erupted in the country on Monday after the parliament passed the first bill in a set of controversial legislative judicial reform initiatives.

According to the Kan radio station, 15 people have been detained in Tel Aviv where a mass rally is currently underway.

Mass protest rallies broke out on Monday night across Israel after members of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, passed by majority vote in the second and third readings, the first bill in a set of legislative judicial reform initiatives. In several regions, the protesters have attempted to block traffic on major highways. In some areas, law enforcement is using mounted police or water cannons for crowd control.