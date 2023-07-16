Carlsberg says it hasn't been notified about transfer of stake in Baltika to Russian state

STOCKHOLM, July 17. /TASS/. The Danish company Carlsberg Group has not received any official notification from the Russian authorities about transfer of the share of foreign owners in the Baltika Breweries to the temporary administration of the Russian state. The Danish company considers this development unexpected, according to a press release.

"The Russian government has today published a presidential decree, transferring Baltika Breweries to the temporary management of the Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management. The Carlsberg Group has not received any official information from the Russian Authorities regarding the presidential decree or the consequences for Baltika Breweries," the Danish company said.

"The Carlsberg Group has been operating in accordance with local rules and regulations in Russia and finds this development unexpected. The Group will assess the legal and operational consequences of this development and take all necessary actions in response," the company added.