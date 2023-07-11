West using cross-border aid mechanism in Syria to prop up militants in Idlib — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 11. /TASS/. The cross-border aid mechanism in Syria is being used by the West to provide for terrorists in Idlib, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"You are completely giving yourself away by calling what the resolution must contain by definition concessions to Russia and Syria. It simply reveals your true attitude to the cross-border mechanism you want to use only to support terrorists nesting in Idlib," he said.

On Tuesday, Russia used its veto power in the UN Security Council to block the Western draft resolution on extending the cross-border aid mechanism in Syria. Later, the UN Security Council did not support Russia’s draft on this matter.