Germany against any mention of Ukraine joining NATO in summit document — daily

BERLIN, July 10. /TASS/. Germany is not going to agree with certain wordings concerning relations between Ukraine and NATO in the final statement of the alliance’s upcoming Vilnius summit, the Bild daily said on Monday, citing a cabinet document meant for official use only.

"Shortly before the NATO summit in Vilnius, a compromise solution was within reach. But the German government is blocking a decision that would be in Ukraine’s favor. It follows from a classified government document (meant for official use only) and is confirmed by those who are close to the talks," it said.

Germany doesn’t want the summit’s final document to have "any mention of inviting Ukraine to NATO" or of its place in the alliance, the newspaper said, adding that along with that, Berlin "is ready to look at compromise language" about Ukraine’s future accession to the alliance "even if conditions for that have not yet been created."

Negotiators from Germany and other countries will meet on Monday evening to agree some of the wordings ahead of the official beginning of the summit. "Otherwise, heads of government will have to discuss it on Tuesday," the newspaper cited an unnamed diplomat.